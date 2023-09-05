CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Summit Country Club in Cresson hosted its ninth annual 100 Holes for Heroes on Sept. 5.

The event is a charity event that was created by Folds of Honor, a non-profit that helps provide families of fallen and disabled service members with scholarships for a college education.

“The blanket of freedom that we sleep under as Americans is important and is provided by the 1% of people in this country that are willing to suit up and serve in the Armed Forces,” Jim Smith, event coordinator, said. “This is our way of giving them something back.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This all-day event kicked off at dawn, and golfers spent all day attempting to reach their 100-hole mark. Some veterans also took part in the fun, and those who didn’t spend the day golfing came out to the country club to show their full support.