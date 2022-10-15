ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase.

According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also facing fleeing, escape, and recklessly endangering another person for the chase that reportedly involved two passengers.

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, about a car driving erratically from Rutter’s on 6th Ave near Mansion Park towards the City of Altoona, according to the affidavit.

When police found the car at the light at “Super” Sheetz on Pleasant Valley Blvd and 17th Street. Police said they pulled up next to the Hyundai hatchback and were able to identify Decrescio as the driver.

Decrescio, who was allegedly wanted on a warrant, took off from the intersection and headed down Valley View Boulevard towards Hoss’s and Weis. Police noted that he turned the lights of the car off and exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Police said that Decrescio made it to the area of Club Kryptonite before making a U-turn and speeding down Greenwood Road towards Juniata. The chase continued as he turned onto Old 6th Avenue near Ward Trucking and headed back toward the city limits. Police alleged he almost hit three people on bicycles.

Police continued to follow Decrescio, and according to the criminal complaint, he began to bottom out the car while speeding through intersections, eventually making his way to Hudson Avenue and crashing into someone’s fence. Decrescio reportedly refused to stop and get out of the car and took off toward Kettle Street.

Decrescio made his way back Kettle Street before getting stuck on a rock not far from the Sinking Valley Fire Company. According to the complaint, Decrescio took off on foot and police had to chase him before he was finally taken into custody. A glass pipe that police said was commonly used to smoke meth was allegedly found in his pocket.

The two passengers allegedly told police they were afraid for their lives throughout the chase, particularly when Decrescio turned the lights off on the car and continued speeding to escape police.

Decrescio was placed in Blair County Prison on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.