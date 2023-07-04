CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today parades flooded the streets of America with thousands of people and kids lining the streets to get candy and relax.

In Osceola Mills, the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company held its 101st annual Fourth of July parade and when walking through Osceola Mills today one word kept being repeated, family. Many in attendance used this time to gather with loved ones and remember why Independence Day is celebrated.

“Family, of course, is why we come home but also the cooler temperatures. We left Texas when it was 105,” Diane Sarvis a resident of San Antonio Texas said.

“Basically, we get to do what we want freely. Men sacrificed their lives for us. This also brings the entire community together,” Williamsport resident Missy Gray said.

With the streets filled for the 101st parade, some residents have never missed one in their life while others say this is something that should be done in every town

“I haven’t missed a parade in my life. The first time I was here, I was less than a year old. The first time she was there, she was less than a year old,” Osceola Mills Resident Robin Zelensky said.

“This is America. This is so small-town America. This is what every small town should be doing to celebrate our Independence Day,” Dan Sarvis said.

Fire stations, local bands, officials and more participated in the parade to help celebrate the holiday.

“This is the penultimate parade of the season,” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said. “The parade on July 4th, It’s just the thing that everybody has to come and see and be part of. And everybody comes out celebrating independence. Everything’s red, white and blue. It’s really something you have to come and see.”

“Osceola Mills this is what it’s about, this is small town proud,” Clearfield County Resident Tim Winters said. “We have generations of people come back to Osceola for the 4th of July. It’s a party throughout the entire town you look down the streets, you see American flags on all the houses. This is what the 4th of July is all about in Clearfield County.”