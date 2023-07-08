CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ten thousand dollars worth of Verizon copper wires was reported stolen out of Clearfield County.

The theft reportedly happened back on May 9 in Pike Township, according to State Police out of Clarion. An unknown actor(s) made off with 1,000 feet of 19-gauge copper wire from the area of Curwensville Tyrone Highway that Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-226-1710.