JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Community College made history Thursday night with the very first class of their police academy graduates.

The ceremony was held in Johnstown and honored 11 cadets who successfully completed all training including evening classes four nights a week and 10 full weekends. Each cadet was presented with a certificate acknowledging their completion of the academy.

The men and women will now go forth with the mission to protect area communities for years to come.

“Thank you, police officers. Thank you, first responders. This is an admirable occupation to get into. There are a shortage of police officers and thank you, families, for their love and support for encouraging and supporting your loved ones to be a police officer,” Cambria County Commissioner President Tom Chernisky said.

Cadet Angel Raehl was named valedictorian of the class after scoring 908 out of a possible 940 combined points on 26 tests and completing of eight different real-life scenarios.

The curriculum includes subjects such as constitutional law, ethics, de-escalation strategies, criminal law and procedures, and search and seizure.

At the conclusion of the academy, cadets completed 40 hours of real-life scenario training involving three individual role players, all of whom have experience in criminal justice-related fields and are from our area.

“You know there is such a demand for law enforcement right now, I referenced in my talk, I graduated 40 years ago through class 16 and we had 30 in our class and there were 3 classes going through at the same time. So 40 years ago, we were graduating 90 to 100 some students, today we’re graduating 12,” State Representative Jim Rigby said.

Out of the 11 students graduating, 10 of them already have jobs. Penn Highlands Police Academy’s second class of cadets is slated to begin the program on Sept. 18.