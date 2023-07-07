BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One 11-year-old in Blair County is making an impact in her community through a carnival.

Katy’s Karnival opened on Friday, July 7 and it runs through Sunday, July 9. The carnival takes place at Hillside Church in Bellwood and features a variety of activities that the whole family can enjoy.

The Carnival featured a touch-the-truck event with the Excelsior Fire Department on Friday. Along with Heaven Scent Bloodhounds, police/EMS, 911 communication officials, and a fire safety trailer.

For her to put all of the initiative together, her, her mom and her family to do this for the Bellewood Community Pool, it’s phenomenal,” Joseph Whiteford, a member of the Excelsior Fire Department said. “We need a lot more of it in the younger generation but we’ll take what we’ve got.”

The funds from this year’s event are going to help pay for the repairs at the Bellwood-Antis Community Pool.

Throughout the weekend event, there will be carnival games, basket raffles, a bounce house, vendors, food trucks, a temporary tattoo artist, and much more! Game tickets will be $5/10 and basket raffle tickets are $5/25.