CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) has announced that over $100,000 will be going to projects centered on education, mentorship, and feeding the hungry.

The Wellington Fun grant recipients were announced on Thursday, Oct. 19. A total of $110,000 has been given on behalf of the anonymous donor.

The funding will go to the following organizations:

Cambria County Backpack Project: $10,000 for facility expansion

Flood City Youth Fitness Academy: $25,000 for program retention/expansion

Laurel View Village: $25,000 for a certified nurse aid training program

Mom’s House of Johnstown, Inc.: $10,000 for a community recreation center

St. Steven’s Memorial Holy Church: $10,000 for Kolorful Kids Daycare upgrades

St. Vincent De Paul: $10,000 for a Saturday’s Kitchen Programming

The Watersmith Guild: $10,000 First Waves-Alleghenies Programming

United Way of the Southern Alleghenies: $10,000 for an early childhood education coordinator

“With a donor-advised fund, they can now annually support the causes that matter the most to them, but leave the more tedious aspects of philanthropy, like paperwork, financial oversight, and reporting, up to us.” CFA Executive Director and President Mike Kane said.