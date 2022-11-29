CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson.

The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. It was sold for the Nov. 28 drawing and matched all five balls drawn: 13-16-19-23-26.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets. Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To start an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.

More information about filing a claim can be found online at palottery.com.

In the Treasure Hunt game, players pay $1 and select five numbers from one to 30. Players can select their own numbers or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers to win the jackpot, though players can win smaller prizes for matching two, three, or four winning numbers.

The chance of winning the Treasure Hunt jackpot prize is 1-in-142,506, according to Pennsylvania Lottery. The overall chances of winning any prize are about 1-in-5.45.