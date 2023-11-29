BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in Blair County Wednesday morning that was engulfed in flames.

Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company along with 11 other departments was sent to the 400 block of Butler Hollow Road in Greenfield Township, according to Blair County Department of Emergency Services.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the fire at 8:59 a.m. and remained at the scene until 11:15 a.m. The home was left heavily damaged and dispatch reported that no one was transported by EMS from the scene.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Further details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.