BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have filed charges on a 12-year-old boy after allegedly being found driving an SUV around Everett Borough.

The incident happened Aug. 12 when state police out of Bedford said they were dispatched for a call about a child driving a vehicle.

The 12-year-old had taken a woman’s SUV and was driving around the borough, according to the police report.

Troopers said that charges were filed through Bedford County Juvenile Probation. The child’s name was not released by PSP.