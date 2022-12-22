CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A young girl in Curwensville is putting her own spin on the Christmas classic movie, The Grinch.

12-year-old Avah Dixon is better known around her community as The Grinch when she puts on the green suit during the holiday season. However, her Grinch costume doesn’t mean her heart is two sizes too small. Instead of stealing Christmas, Dixon is giving it.

“I know quite a bit of grandparents that do have to take care of their grandchildren and I feel like a lot of people don’t really take notice to that as much as people should,” Dixon said.

What started as a small way to earn some dough has become a bright light for the community. Whenever someone requests a Grinching, Dixson’s happy to put on a show. She only asks for a donation of $20 and is partnering with REST Inc. to use that money to buy presents for kids in need.

“I was mainly raising it just for Christmas presents because I was kinda like low on money when it came around Christmas time but now that I saw how much money I got I figured I would donate it to a good cause and stuff like that,” Dixon said.

She’s already raised more than $1,400 and with the help of some bloggers, Dixon’s story is now a social media sensation.

“I think my favorite part of this has got to be knowing the fact that she’s only 12 and she has started this almost little side hustle if you will. I think it’s brilliant honestly,” Vlogger Heather Kriner said. “The Grinch has, over the last couple of years, grown its own sort of following everywhere you go. So why not take that and use it towards a good cause, especially around Christmas time. I think that’s phenomenal.”

This probably won’t be the only time Dixon will be in character as she is thinking about dressing up as the Easter Bunny and a Leprechaun. She said one of her favorite parts of doing all of this is seeing the kid’s reactions.