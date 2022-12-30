BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is facing charges after reportedly leading state police on a high-speed chase on Christmas day when they tried to arrest him on warrants.

State troopers out of Bedford were called Dec. 25 by a woman who claimed 29-year-old Titus Feathers called her to meet up and said he was “on the run.” According to the affidavit, police were able to confirm he had a warrant.

Troopers said they arrived at a gravel lot off of Exit 7 of I-99 when Feathers took off at a high rate of speed with the woman in his 2014 Jeep Cherokee. He made his way to I-99 and reportedly began breaking speeds of 120 miles per hour.

According to court documents, Feathers drove north on I-99 until he suddenly stopped on the roadway just north of Exit 15: Claysburg/King. Troopers said he jumped out of the car and ran across the southbound lanes and into the woods to hide before being caught and placed in cuffs.

The woman later told troopers that during the chase, Feathers was yelling at her for turning him in and even threatened to crash the car and kill both of them, the affidavit shows.

Feathers was placed in Bedford County Prison in lieu of $35,000. He now faces charges of fleeing, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and various traffic summary charges.