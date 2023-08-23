CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $12,000 in equipment was reported stolen from a local mining company in Clearfield County.

Troopers were called to Shryock Road in Burnside Township on Aug. 21 for a reported burglary at Rose Bud Mining. According to the police report, $12,600 worth of equipment was stolen from the site.

The unknown person(s) made off with a coal mine roof scope in a yellow pelican case, valued at $11,200. they also reportedly stole a Husqvarna 750 concrete saw ($1,200) and a Dewalt drill with impact diver ($200).

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.