ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society rescued over a dozen animals today from what was described as terrible conditions.

In total their were 13 dogs and 1 cat rescued from the situation. The humane societies first responders, a humane officer, the cities dog law officer, out staff from the Central Pa Humane Society were at the scene and helped to transport all of the animals.

All of the animals that were rescued will need medical attention. They will need flea treatments, medication, dewormed, fixed, vaccinated, as well as other possible treatments after evaluation.

None of the ages of the animals are known at this time. They’re also not available for adoption at this time.

The humane society is asking for donations to help with the care and treatment of the rescued animals. You can donate through their Facebook page.