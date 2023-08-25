CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United States welcomed 13 new citizens on Aug 25. at the Cambria County Courthouse.

Thirteen citizens from Canada, Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, The Philippines, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam gathered at the Cambria County Courthouse surrounded by friends and family to become Naturalized U.S. Citizens.

The crowd was addressed by Judge Stephanie Haines where she said, “I applaud and commend each and every one of you for all the hard work you’ve put into being here today.”

All citizens were then invited to stand, raise their right hand and pledge allegiance to the United States. They were then individually called up to receive a certificate and an American flag.

Judge Creany then addressed the newly sworn Citizens by saying, “The United States can hold out a promise. And all of you had the courage to come here for that promise.”

After the ceremony commenced, everyone was invited to join the Judges for refreshments.

“I always wanted to come live here in the United States. Whenever I would cross the border for vacations it would feel like home to me, home was here. It was always my dream to be a citizen,” John Shearer, an immigrant from Canada, said.

Shearer told his story of how his sister had moved to the U.S. when she was 19 for schooling, and every time he came to visit her he wanted to stay forever. Shearer met his wife, Carrie, in the U.S. and they got married in Washington D.C. before moving back to Canada for a few years.

“I always knew I would become a U.S. citizen,” Shearer said.

Belinda Dick also became a U.S. citizen on Aug 25. “I am so excited, it feels amazing. I am so proud to be an American citizen,” Dick, an immigrant from The Philippines, said.

“She’s worked so hard with everything, it’s wonderful to see her achieve this,” Jeff, Dick’s husband, added.

Jeff said that his wife had been in the U.S. for quite some time, working hard on her tests to become a citizen, and that her whole family is extremely proud of her.