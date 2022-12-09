CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority and Cambrian Hills Development Group jointly announced plans to develop the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park a nearly 130-acre expansion to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport (JST).

Included in the expansion are plans for a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, significantly increasing airport capabilities, and ultimately providing a regional destination for routine repair, service and inspection for corporate aircraft.

The Opportunity Park is slated to open in the fall of 2024 and is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area, making Johnstown one of the premier multimodal destinations in the northeast United States.

“Over the past seven years, various partners representing a variety of interests came to the table and made today a reality,” Rick McQuaide, chairman of the Johnston-Cambria County Airport Authority said.

Pennsylvania State Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson said “aviation has always been at the heart and soul of Johnstown and its roots, and we`re proud to now be able to expand on that legacy with The Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park. This will solidify the Greater Johnstown area’s role as a prime destination in the aviation sector and will prove to be a long-term economic driver for the community,”

The partnership includes the office of Governor Tom Wolf, area state legislators Senator Wayne Langerholc and Representative Jim Rigby, Cambria County commissioners Thomas Chernisky, Scott Hunt and William Smith, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Saint Francis University (SFU), and SkyWest Airlines.

The Governor, Sen. Langerholc, Rep. Rigby and the Cambria County commissioners played key roles in the property obtaining a Keystone Opportunity Zone designation, which grants state and local tax abatements that allow economic growth to stranded assets in exchange for capital expenditure and employment commitments.

“This is a potential game-changer, not only for the airport but also for the entire region,” chair of the Senate Transportation Committee Sen. Langerholc said. “An expansion of this magnitude would undoubtedly increase Johnstown’s profile in the aviation space.”

“The Opportunity Park is the perfect example of Cambria County`s collaborative spirit. Business, academia and government coming together to recognize that we have the industry expertise and favorable geography to provide a much-needed service,” Rigby added.

MRO facilities and technicians help keep airplanes running safely and reliably through aircraft ground support equipment. Work done at the facility will range from routine aircraft maintenance and repair of instruments and controls to complete overhaul. With direct runway access through neighboring JST, the MRO will be located less than 500 nautical miles from some of the country’s largest metropolitan areas, including Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Chicago.

“The MRO facility has the real potential to be a magnet for job creation and economic activity that will resonate for generations,” Airport Manager Cory Cree said. “MROs around the country have brought jobs and economic opportunity, and we have long believed our airport is an ideal location for an MRO operator.”

Pennsylvania is also home to numerous aviation mechanic training institutions, such as the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and Pennsylvania College of Technology, making this an ideal location to welcome aviation and logistics-oriented companies. “The potential is endless,” Nulton said.

“The Opportunity Park would not have been possible without the support of the Cambria County commissioners, Governor Tom Wolf and many other state leaders. They saw from the beginning what a development like this could bring to our region and what it will mean for our economy. We`re proud to be involved in such a strategic partnership,” Nulton added.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Created as a center for business and commerce across the mid-Atlantic region, The Opportunity Park will bring about new potential not only for aviation interests but also a region of more than 42 million people who seek multimodal opportunities to meet their needs from a community with a growing economy, talented workforce, low cost of living and a quality public school system,” Nulton added.

“We anticipate breaking ground on The Opportunity Park in spring 2023 and look forward to the positive economic impact it will bring to the community for years to come,” Nulton added.