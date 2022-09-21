CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching after $130,000 in jewelry and cash were stolen from a Clearfield County home Tuesday.

State police were called to the home on Five Points Road in Burnside Township Sept. 20. It was reported that an unknown person(s) entered the home sometime between 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Once inside the single-family home, they managed to grab $30,000 in jewelry from a jewelry box and a cream color SentrySafe.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The homeowner said the safe was full of documents and coins and had $100,000 in cash inside of it.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Punxsutawney at 814-938-0150.