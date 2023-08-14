CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a deadly house fire in Clearfield County overnight into Monday morning.

The call came in just after midnight, Monday, Aug. 14, for a house fire on Dr’s Lane in Huston Township.

Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a 14-year-old boy had died.

Penfield, Lawrence Township, North Point, Oklahoma, DuBois, Saint Marys, Fox, Jay, and Horton fire departments all responded along with EMS and medics.

This is a developing story.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.