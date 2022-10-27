CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Program will soon be able to transport larger amounts of food to community members.

State Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) presented the YMCA with a $140,000 state grant to buy a refrigeration truck for the Anti-Hunger Program.

“I know folks who work on that line, and they tell me that these folks, it’s the biggest blessing they’re getting in their life,” Conklin said. “And it’s not by accident, It’s through the hard work of Scott and Mel and what they do.”

With the new truck, officials say the YMCA will be able to continue providing fresh, refrigerated and frozen food to community members who are in need.

“If we had this truck today, we would now be able to take a lot more colder products and dairy products with us,” Director Mel Curtis said. “We have over 1,200 backpacks going out every week to schools. We are reaching out and searching all over Pennsylvania to purchase food.”

Organizers say this truck will double the amount of food they’re able to transport.

“Right now, we’re doing 21 food distributions a month,” Curtis said. “At the height of COVID, we were not doing 21 food distributions a month. So, we are actually seeing more people in need right now then we did at the height of COVID.”

You can learn more about the program on the YMCA’s website.