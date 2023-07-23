BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Livestock are in the barns and the gates are officially open for the 149th Annual Bedford County Fair.

Organizers, vendors and volunteers put together the finishing touches as the packed week of events got underway.

Starting off the fair Sunday night and back by popular demand was the tractor pulls. Vice President of the Bedford County Fair Board John Holbert says no year is the same at the fair, and that they are always looking for new ways to get the community involved.

“We went to auto racing on Sunday for several years,” said Holbert. “People have been asking for the tractor pulls so we are going back to it tonight. Primarily modified tractors, that type of thing and they should have a good field tonight.”

It’s a year-round process to plan and prepare for the week full of events. Holbert says over three hundred volunteers have been working around the clock to make sure there’s something that everyone who visits can enjoy.

“We have two demo-derbies and then the bull riding mania on Wednesday night,” said Holbert. “Our stock car racing this year will be one night, it will be on Friday night and then Saturday we will follow up with the truck pull.”

Holbert started showing lambs for 4-H at the fair in 1967 and has been involved in some capacity ever since. He says it’s a lot of work, but seeing everyone have a good time at the fairgrounds never ceases to put a smile on his face.

“I’m one of the old guys here now,” said Holbert. “I was manager for a number of years, I now work with the concessions and I’m on the board here. For me, it’s just seeing a lot of familiar faces and it brings back a lot of memories from over a lot of years.”

You can find everything you need to know about the Bedford County Fair, including the daily schedule, by clicking here.