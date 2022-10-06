BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The 14th Annual Pink on the Links Golf outing took place Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Omni Springs Resort in Bedford.

Over 132 golfers teed off at the 18-hole to help raise funds for breast cancer. Golfers received breakfast, lunch on the course, and dinner for the event.

Each year, the fundraiser changes which charity they donate to. This year the funds are being donated to Girls Night Out Altoona and the Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund.

Girls’ Night Out Altoona raises money for education, patient financial assistance, and breast cancer research. Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund helps survivors and families in their cancer fight.

Coordinator Amy Mearkle said this was a sold-out event. The efforts done by each golfer mean a lot for helping to research and treat a disease that affects many.

“Breast Cancer affects 1 in 8 women, and it also affects men,” Mearkle said. “So research, early detection, and education are all the keys to fighting this disease, and the money raised today helps in all those aspects.”

The event, in the 13 years it has run, has raised over $167,500.