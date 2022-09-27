CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County Commissioners have approved 15 new buildings in Benner Township.
“The Cascade” is set to house 148 residential units and 74 non-residential units. The new units will be located across from the University Park Airport, near High Tech Road and along Crosswinds Drive.
No start date or expected completion date has been given at this time.