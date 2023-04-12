CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Boxers may want to think twice before suiting up and taking on 15-year-old Aviannah Gillaugh.

At Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting, Gillaugh was recognized with a certificate of recognition for her performance at the national boxing tournament in Michigan earlier in March.

Gillaugh took home first place at 110 pounds landing her a spot in the 2023 U.S. qualifying tournament in which she could earn a spot in the 2024 Olympics being held in Paris.

Gillaugh is now the second-ranked junior female boxer in the United States.

According to officials, Gillaugh is the first boxer and female, youth or otherwise, in the area to ever win such a national boxing tournament. She will also compete in the USA Boxing National Championships that are being held in the summer.

Gillaugh is not only a boxer, she also founded a Parkinson’s program in which she uses her skills and knowledge of boxing to help those with the disease.

Gillaugh’s next bought will be in Niles Ohio on April 15th where she is looking to win a championship belt against multiple national champions.