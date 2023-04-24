CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 1,500 acres burned to the ground after a fire that started along the Sandy Ridge Trail spent days spreading through the Black Moshannon Forest.

According to the Mountain Top Fire Company, it took nearly two dozen crews from three counties to stop the fire. A task they were finally able to get under control on Friday, April 21 — more than a day after it started.

Over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources took control and has been handling what’s left of the wildfires.

A total of 1,542 acres has been burnt since the call came in on Thursday afternoon, April 20.

Mountain Top Fire Company took the time to thank the other departments that assisted from various counties, including:

Centre County

Clearfield County

Blair County

The team also wanted to thank the local community and businesses who donated food, water and more to the crews out there fighting the wildfires.

