BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cash 5 jackpot was just hit in Blair County, the Pennsylvania Lottery confirmed Monday.

The winning ticket, worth $150,000, was sold for the Friday night drawing on February 10. The lucky winner matched all five balls — 8-16-21-26-35 — to win the Cash 5 jackpot.

The ticket was sold at Nic’s Grab ‘n Go on Old Route 220 South in Newry. Nic’s will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 9,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

The Pennsylvania Lottery also announce a million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold for the Saturday night drawing in Clinton County.