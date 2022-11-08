ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing.

While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had Power play.

Two of the big winning tickets were sold at Sheetz stores in Altoona. One was at the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, near UPMC Altoona, and the other at the 25th Avenue Sheetz, near the PSU Altoona Campus.

So pull out those tickets and check them against Saturday’s winning numbers:

Saturday’s Winning Numbers: 28 45 53 56 69

Powerball: 20

Power Play: 3

No one was able to hit the jackpot Saturday, making it rise to a historic $1.9 billion for Monday, Nov. 7.

While there was a technical difficulty, the numbers were announced the next morning. You can find Monday’s numbers by clicking here.

We’ll be sure to report on big tickets sold in Pennsylvania for Monday’s drawing as the information is released. You can keep up with the Powerball jackpot on the WTAJ app.