CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting two job fairs at SCI Houtzdale to fill a variety of positions.

SCI Houtzdale has opportunities to hire corrections officer trainees, as well as openings for a corrections dentist and chaplaincy director.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Houtzdale, visit SCI Houtzdale Positions.

Here is when the job fairs will take place:

Tuesday, June 27

2 – 6 p.m.

209 Institution Drive Houtzdale

Wednesday, June 28

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

209 Institution Drive Houtzdale

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property. All attendees are encouraged to apply to positions prior to arrival to the event.

Onsite interviews will take place the day of the event for correction officer trainees. Please bring two forms of ID.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit the PA Employment website.