(WTAJ) — Voters in portions of 18 counties in Pennsylvania will soon make their decision in the race for the 15th U.S. Congressional District seat.

The district will soon be home to more than 780,000 Pennsylvanians following redistricting. Running for the seat are Republican Incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson and Democratic challenger, Mike Molesevich.

The candidates say inflation is a high-priority issue for voters, with Thompson criticizing President Joe Biden for his economic policies.

“Because of increased wages and they increased dramatically with those losses of workforce, it’s really contributed to inflation,” Thompson said. “So we need some workforce policies that reinforce and reward people to come back to work to incentivize people to come back to work.”

Molesevich said energy is the key to bringing down inflation.

“I’ve been doing energy and environmental work in Central Pennsylvania for 40 years,” Molesevich said. “When we talk about energy, which drives inflation, high price of energy, high price of oil, we all need to do energy efficiency first to reduce demand which increases supply which would reduce prices.”

Molesevich went on to criticize Thompson after he attended his gay son’s wedding just three days after voting against protections for same-sex marriage.

“He has voted against people to marry who they want but yet went to his son’s gay wedding,” Molesevich said. “Total inconsistency and hypocrisy.”

Thompson defended his choices and said standing on his principles gives him the confidence to make decisions in Congress.

“Not everybody’s gonna agree with everything that you do, it’s just the reality,” Thompson said. “You define your principles ahead of time and then you stand on them, and that helps you to whether controversial times. People who were sticking their nose into personal family business, it helped wether through that situation as well.”