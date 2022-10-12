BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– This Saturday, celebrate the fall season at the 16th annual Pumpkin Fest in Hollidaysburg.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 along Allegheny Street. Street parking and garage parking from the Blair County Prison are available.

This year’s festival will have over 80 vendors selling food and crafts and hosting family-friendly activities. These vendors are from local churches, community groups, non-profits, or school clubs.

All afternoon there will be a variety of performers, including the Altoona Blair County Brass Collective, Jay Drummers, and the Hollidaysburg Drumline. Families can enjoy the activities of the petting zoo, touch-a-truck, and curling demonstration.

Besides some of the vendors and activities, the event is free. Director of Community Relations and Events Melanie Ramsey said they’re trying a new raffle she thinks will be a hit among folks

.”Hollidaysburg Women’s Club and Phoneix Fire Department are all selling chances for a board of different local business gift cards, mostly restaurants,” Ramsey said. “It’s about a thousand dollars worth. The proceeds go to help hospices of Hollidaysburg area women’s club and the Phoneix Fire Department.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Ramsey also said that some businesses along that street may be open during the festival.