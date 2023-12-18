JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 17-year-old was killed on Saturday after he was ejected from a car during a crash in Jefferson County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, on Dec. 16 at 4:13 p.m. officers were called to Roller Coaster Road in Rose Township for a report of an accident. On scene, officers determined that the 17-year-old driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west when they lost control of the vehicle. The car then traveled off the right side of the roadway and up an embankment.

According to the report, the car traveled back onto the roadway and overturned twice. It came to a final stop in the middle of the road. The 17-year-old driver and a 20-year-old front passenger were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the front passenger was flown to Penn Highlands DuBois with suspected serious injuries. Another 20-year-old passenger was in the back seat of the car and sustained a suspected minor injury in the accident. He was also flown to Penn Highlands DuBois.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State police were assisted at the scene by the Brookville Fire Department, the Pine Creek Fire Department, the Summerville Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS and the Jefferson County Coroner.