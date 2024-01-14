BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Missing teenager: Skylaa Figard, 17, of Blair County. Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police.

Skylaa Figard, 17, of Blair County, was last seen at the Taco Bell on Travelers Road in East Freedom, Pa. around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. It is possible she got into a silver sedan of unknown make or model and left.

Skylaa is described as being approximately 5’6″ and weighing approximately 200 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing, but is believed to be wearing a necklace with a double heart pendant. It is also reported that Skylaa has a nose piercing.

According to police, it is not suspected that she is in danger.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information as to Skylaa’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.