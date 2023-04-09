CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was rescued by good Samaritans and transported to the hospital Saturday evening after a fiery crash.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, crews from Reade Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fiery crash on the 400 block of Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township. Prior to EMS arrival, two passersby citizens stopped and pulled an 18-year-old Blairy County man from the burning truck.

The 18-year-old was transported to UPMC Altoona for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown to WTAJ at this time. No other injuries were reported.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are also unknown at this time.

Reade Township Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg, Hastings Ambulance along with STAT Medevac.