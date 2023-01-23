CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – 1889 Foundation has granted $200,000 to support the Women’s Help Center (WHC) to provide emergency shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness, with a focus on women and children.

The grant was contingent on the WHC receiving $200,000 from the City of Johnstown through American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

The grant funding will enable the agency to offer:

Emergency shelter: 24/7 shelter to assist individuals experiencing homelessness, with a focus on women and their children.

Information and referral: Linkages and information regarding a variety of community and housing resources.

Legal advocacy: Support, accompaniment, and resources for individuals working with the legal system or with criminal justice involvement.

Education: Financial literacy with PHFA-certified trainers delivering the Building Your Financial House curriculum, Prepared Renter’s Education Program (PREP), and parenting education through the Active Parenting educational model.

“There is a shelter program in the area that can accommodate up to 15 people for up to 30 days, but other than that, there is currently no 24/7 emergency homeless shelter in the City of Johnstown or Cambria County,” Roxann Tyger, executive director of the Women’s Help Center said. “The Women’s Help Center can help meet these currently unmet needs in our city, including case management to assist people in obtaining permanent housing and becoming self-sufficient.”

The WHC is also developing a transitional housing program to help those who are ready to leave the shelter but need some support. The program will provide housing and case management services for up to 18 months to help individuals maintain employment, receive supportive services, and obtain permanent housing while addressing any barriers to self-sufficiency.

“Many individuals in our community were negatively impacted by the pandemic, and we have seen an increased need for essential support including housing, food, and childcare,” Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation said. “The Women’s Help Center is meeting this need through its emergency shelter for women and their children.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about the grant and the 1889 Foundation, visit the 1889 Foundation website.