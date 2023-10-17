EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The borough of Ebensburg has announced dates for this year’s “Dickens of a Christmas” and is seeking participants.

Dickens of a Christmas is an annual event based on the Victorian era and Charles Dickens, author of A Christmas Carol. 2023’s event will mark Ebensburg’s 18th year of holding this family-oriented holiday celebration. The event is hosted by Ebensburg Main Street Partnership.

This year’s festivities will kick off Friday, Dec. 1st with Light Up Night at Kimball Park. Events throughout the weekend will include Breakfast with Santa, a Christmas Parade and a Santa Pub Crawl. A full list of events will be available on the Dickens of a Christmas webpage as they are announced.

Organizers are currently seeking participants to be in the Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Ebensburg. Those interested can enter as vehicles, floats or walking groups. Floats are asked to follow the theme of “Vintage Christmas” or be holiday-themed in nature.

There will be prizes for the top three best entrants.

Those interested should complete a parade entry form or call the borough office at 814-472-8414. All entries must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 17.