BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is in jail after he was accused of threatening to shoot another man and pointing a rifle at him at a youth volleyball event in Bedford County.

An arrest warrant was issued for James Weaver, 19, of New Enterprise, after he allegedly pointed a rifle at another man as Weaver was sitting in his truck. State police were informed of the incident on Sept. 11 when the man reported Weaver.

The man claimed he and another man were at a baseball field before the volleyball event started when Weaver arrived in his truck. Both men walked over to Weaver’s truck to talk with him.

James Weaver, 19, of New Enterprise. Image provided by the Bedford County Prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Weaver threatened one of the men after he kept touching a handheld light on the dash of Weaver’s truck. The man claimed Weaver said, “Don’t be messing with my stuff, I’ll shoot your ***.”

Weaver then allegedly reached into the back seat of his truck and pulled out a rifle. The man told troopers Weaver pointed the rifle at his chest and he pushed it away.

State police noted in court documents an investigation found Weaver has a rifle in his vehicle and does not possess a license to carry since he’s under the age of 21.

Weaver was arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 19 and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $75,000 bail. He’s charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, two counts of misdemeanor assault and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.