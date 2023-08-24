CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a tractor-trailer, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened Aug. 22 at around 2:21 p.m. along Route 322, Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township.

According to police, Derraick Burkett, of Reynoldsville, was driving with a passenger when he failed to stop at a flashing red light at the intersection with Shiloh Road, driving a Chevy Colorado. He was hit by a California man in a tractor-trailer on the driver’s side.

Troopers said the Colorado traveled out of control across both lanes before hitting a guide rail and catching fire.

Burkett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cambria County Coroner. The passenger and driver of the tractor-trailer both suffered injuries with unknown severity, troopers noted.