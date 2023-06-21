HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old was pronounced dead after a head-on collision on US 22 Monday morning.

State police report that the crash happened June 19 just after 5 a.m. on US 22/William Penn Highway in Porter Township, not far from Lincoln Caverns. An Audi A4 and a Chevy Silverado crashed head-on.

According to the crash report, the Chevy was on US 22 and making a turn onto Grange Hall Road. The Audi, which was traveling on Grange Hall Road, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The Audi then went through a business parking lot and across a grass embankment before returning to Grange Hall Road where it collided with the Chevy, causing both vehicles onto US 22, blocking both lanes of travel.

The 19-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Penn Highlands Hospital with suspected minor injuries.