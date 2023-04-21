The aftermath of the flood that crashed through the city of Johnstown in 1889.

Historian Robert Harris said the film's special effects and complex techniques made it the 'Star Wars' of its day.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Flood Museum will be celebrating its 50th anniversary by featuring a restored version of a 1926 silent movie on the historical tragedy.

The film “The Johnstown Flood” will be shown on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. at The State Theater. A discussion session will take place after the premiere with film archivists, preservationists and historians who completed the restoration. The movie will be open to the public and tickets will cost $25.

According to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA), historian Robert Harris and film archivist James Mockoski worked to restore the movie before the original print disappeared forever.

Only one original nitrate film print of “The Johnstown Flood” survived and was preserved by the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, NY. However, the film was decomposing over time and was in danger of being lost.

Harris said the film’s special effects and complex techniques made it the ‘Star Wars’ of its day.

“The importance of “The Johnstown Flood” to film history is difficult to overstate. The special effects of the film combine miniatures and sets to depict the actual historic event of the flood and its aftermath, pioneering complex techniques,” Harris said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the movie and the museum’s 50th anniversary can be found on the JAHA website.