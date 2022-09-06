STOYSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they say someone stole $1,000 worth of wood fencing that was meant to be used for the Remember Me Rose Garden living tribute to the heroes of 9/11.

State police reported that sometime between the evening hours of Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, an unknown actor(s) took a stack of new wooden split-rail fencing from the Remember Me Rose Garden at 6488 Lincoln Highway.

The wood fencing was delivered the night before and was meant to be used for future renovations of the park.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.