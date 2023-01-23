BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was jailed with a million dollar bail after allegedly threatening to kill the Bedford County Sheriff by blowing up the county courthouse, court documents show.

Luke Bartholow, 39 (Bedford County Prison)

According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Luke Bartholow, of Schellsburg, was arrested after threatening via video that he would walk into the courthouse with explosives and the sheriff, Wayne Emerick, himself, and everyone in the building would die.

The incident happened on January 15 when Bartholow reportedly ignored a PFA and contacted the woman by phone. The woman recorded Bartholow when he allegedly made such threats against Sheriff Emerick.

Police noted that Bartholow was recorded saying things like “I will eat Wayne senior,” and “I just have to grin and pull a string, everybody [in the courthouse] dies”

The sheriff submitted a thumb drive with the recording to State Police as evidence on January 20. Bartholow was then arrested and placed in Bedford County Prison that same night.

Bartholow was charged with threatening the placement of a bomb. Bail was set at $1,000,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 25.