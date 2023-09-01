MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A million-dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Clarion County, lottery officials announced.

The ticket worth $1 million was a “Big Money Millionaire” $20 scratch-off game.

Lottery officials said it was sold at Sheetz on East Main Street in Clarion. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

As a reminder, winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.