CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after they were told $2,500 worth of copper wire was stolen from the RJ Corman Train Tunnel in Clearfield.

According to state police, an unknown suspect(s) stole 1600 feet of copper wire that was at the tunnel, which is located along Shawville Croft Highway in Goshen Township. The incident had to have occurred sometime between 9 a.m. Sept. 7 and 1 a.m. Sept. 8.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.