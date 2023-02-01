JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A mother and grandmother from Brookville are in prison after police found a child reported missing Wednesday night.

Court documents show that on Tuesday, Jan.,31, social workers attempted to remove a child from the apartment of Tarra M. Rand, 27, and Cindy A. Rand, 50,. The social workers stated that when they arrived at the home Cindy became irate and threatened them. According to official documents, Cindy said that she would kill anyone who tries to take the child from her.

Both social workers said they feared for their safety and retreated to the parking lot to call the police to help resolve the matter.

Police noted that once they arrived at the location they had to forcibly gain entry to the apartment and then to a bathroom where Cindy had barricaded herself.

Court documents report that Tarra had fled out of the back of the building with the child after the social workers exited the building.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, police received information from a person who had driven Tarra and the child to a house on Starlite Road. Official documents show that police received a court order to search the house at that location. Officers found both Terra and the child at the residence.

Tarra M. Rand is being charged with felony charges of endangering a child, interfering with the custody of a child, and concealing the whereabouts of a child. She is being housed at the Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post her $50,000 bail.

Cindy A. Rand is being charged with felony charges of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child. She is also housed at the Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post her $100,000 bail.

Both women have preliminary hearings set for Tuesday, Feb. 7.