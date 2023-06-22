ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing charges after meth was found in a package that was shipped to Altoona and intercepted by a US Postal inspector.

Altoona police said Breanna Turner, 26, of Altoona, and Kareem Bailey, 29, of Newark, New Jersey, were arrested after a tactical response team (TRT) breached a home along Crawford Avenue.

The postal inspector contacted police on Tuesday, June 20 after her team intercepted the package that was believed to contain illegal drugs on Saturday, June 17.

Police noted in court documents the box was shipped from a man in Irvine, California and that area of the country is known as a source location for drugs. The package was addressed to a person at the Crawford Avenue address who police determined did not live at.

During an investigation, a police K-9 performed a sniff of the package and alerted to the presence of drugs, according to a criminal complaint. A federal search warrant was executed on the package and 4.9 pounds of a crystalline substance was found inside. Police said a field test found the substance was methamphetamine.

The Altoona Police Department TRT then prepared a controlled delivery of the package. As authorities surveilled the home, an undercover inspector delivered the package to a woman who was later identified as Turner.

According to the complaint, Turner took the package into the house before a man who was later identified as Bailey arrived. Police said the package was equipped with technology that allowed authorities to monitor when it physically moves and when its opened.

TRT members breached the home after the package was opened and announced their presence. Turner was arrested after she was found on the second floor of the home and Bailey was arrested after he initially barricaded himself in the attic, according to the complaint.

Police said Bailey had thrown large objects into the stairwell that led to the attic and negotiated with officers for 10 to 15 minutes before surrendering.

When questioned by police, Bailey said he allegedly sold three grams of fentanyl to Turner. According to police, a white powder residue was found in a bedroom belonging to Turner that was consistent with fentanyl.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Turner and Bailey were arraigned on Thursday and taken to the Blair County Prison where they’re being held on $200,000 bail each.

Both are charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bailey faces an additional charge of obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.