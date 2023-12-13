BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing insurance fraud charges after the Attorney General’s Office said they made a bogus claim on damages to a Volkswagen Beetle.

Jessica Showalter, 30, of Windber, and Ronald Valentine, 40, of Everett, were accused of making a false claim for $8,315. According to an affidavit, Showalter claimed her 2000 Volkswagen Beetle slid on ice in a driveway and hit a residence that belonged to her boyfriend at the time, Valentine.

In the claim, which was submitted to Progressive Insurance on Jan. 30, 2022, Showalter said the accident caused damage to the front of the vehicle as well as the hood and rear passenger side.

Progressive investigated the claim and found the accident described by Showalter could not have happened based on measurements of the damage to the Beetle and damage to the residence, according to the complaint. A special investigation unit later reported in April 2022 they found the front bumper of the car was not damaged and damage to the residence was seen in a previous claim from 2020.

The insurance company also spoke to an Everett police officer who said Valentine was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop on Jan. 22, 2022. During his arrest, Valentine allegedly said the Volkswagen was not driveable and was in the process of being fixed.

According to the complaint, Showalter was a passenger in the vehicle that she had borrowed from a friend when police conducted the traffic stop and arrested Valentine. As Valentine was imprisoned at the Bedford County Jail, agents obtained phone recordings between him and Showalter.

During one phone conversation, Showalter allegedly told Valentine she and another woman were going to “beat the hell” out of the car and make it look like it ran into a garage door. Showalter and Valentine later had a three-way phone call with Progressive where Valentine allegedly supported Showalter’s claim and allowed her to proceed with it, according to the complaint.

A special agent with the AG’s office questioned Showalter and Valentine. When agents confronted Showalter about inconsistencies in her claim, she said Valentine wanted to file a claim to get some money. She allegedly told agents she purposely caused damage to her vehicle.

When agents questioned Valentine at the jail, he allegedly admitted to providing false information in the claim saying Showalter’s beetle was in need of repairs to make it driveable.

Showalter and Valentine were arraigned on Tuesday and both released on $50,000 bail. They’re both charged with felonies including making a fraudulent insurance claim, attempted theft by deception and insurance fraud.