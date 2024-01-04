CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men from New York are in the Clearfield County Jail after they were accused of stealing over $16,000 from PA Skills Machines at a BP gas station.

Stalin Acosta-Paulin, 41, of Bronx, NY, and Wander Hipolito Paulino-Pena, 38, of Ozone Park, NY, are facing multiple felony charges and one other person who police said was involved in the incident remains unknown.

Clearfield Regional police were sent to the gas station on June 5, 2023, at 10:47 a.m. after an employee noticed that the skills machines were broken into. Police noted in court documents no money was found inside the machine when the company came to collect it.

One day later, police returned to the gas station to watch security camera video that showed three male suspects on June 4, 2023, going into the store and taking the money out of the machine.

According to a criminal complaint, all three men were seen sitting at three skills machines at 5:35 p.m. when Acosta-Paulin used a tool to pick the lock on one of the machine’s doors. Paulino-Pena and the other unidentified man allegedly helped shield Acosta-Paulin as he broke into the machine and stole a large amount of money.

Police said the men then used the money to refeed the machine to get cash-out tickets. They then took the tickets to a kiosk where they obtained even more cash. At 7:15 p.m., Acosta-Paulin was allegedly seen re-locking the machine’s door and then left the store.

All total, the men stole $16,494, according to court documents.

Police later submitted a report to the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PACIC) with information about the incident. According to the complaint, several agencies across Pennsylvania reported that Acosta-Paulin and Paulino-Pena had felony arrest warrants from similar cases at other gas stations.

Acosta-Paulino and Paulino-Pena were both arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and taken to the Clearfield County Jail where they’re being held on $25,000 each.

Both are charged with conspiracy for theft, conspiracy for receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.