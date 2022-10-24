BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A shooting in Bedford County Monday morning has sent two children to the hospital, according to state police.

Details are limited, but state police say there is no danger to the public. The children were transported by ambulance for medical treatment and state police say the investigation is ongoing.

