JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport is hosting a two vintage aircraft shows where guests can have an up close and hands-on experience with WWII planes.

The CAF AirPower History Tour brought five WWII-era planes to the airport for the two-day show which began on Tuesday, May 30 and runs through Wednesday, May 31. The tour will feature a B-29 Bomber, a B-24 Bomber, a PT-13 Boeing Stearman, a T-6 Texan and a RC-45J Expeditier.

B-29 and B-24 pilot Jeremy Lashbrook retired from U.S. Army and served 26 years as a pilot. He joined the air power history tour when he was given the opportunity to fly for them.

“I am fortunate enough to fly and this is the only flying B-24 in the world right now. We lovingly call it diamond lili and it’s an amazing aircraft and we enjoy getting to fly her and share her with the public,” Lashbrook said.

T-6 Texan at the Johnstown Airport.

RC-45J Expediter at the Johnstown Airport.

B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil cockpit tour at the Johnstown Airport.

The event is offering cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 while the PT-13, RC-45J and T-6 will be available for rides until 5 p.m. each day. The cockpit tours will be free with the cost of admission and anyone booking a ride will be given complimentary admission.

The airport manager Cory Cree said the event is also giving students and administration career options. Learning more about becoming a pilot, mechanic and other jobs.

“Staring this evening is the inaugural aerium summit which is an educational summit. We are trying to promote education to our high school teachers and administrators. We will also have businesses here, colleges and industry leaders,” Cree said.

More information about the shows including times and ticket costs can be found on the CAF AirPower History Tour website.