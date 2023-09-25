BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours will be offering tours of the Highland Hall during the town’s Pumpkin Fest.

There will be two tours of the building on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Guides will take guests on a tour of the hall while discussing its history beginning in 1867.

Only 30 tickets are available for the tours so anyone wanting to go on the tours is asked to book ahead.

“The grandeur of a building like this can’t be replicated today. So that’s a real treat. To be able to see the craftmanship and the beauty of architecture as we used to have it,” Tour Guide Jolene Kopriva said.

Tickets cost $10 a piece with all proceeds going to the Hollidaysburg Public Library. For more information about the tours and to purchase a ticket, visit the Hollidaysburg Library website.