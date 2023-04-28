CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash that closed a road in Centre County for hours.

Police were dispatched just after 12 p.m. Friday to a crash with injuries at the 1000 block of Blanchard Street, Spring Township Police Department said in a Facebook post. When police arrived at the scene, they immediately began providing first aid.

A 76-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both Bellefonte, were transported to UPMC Altoona in “critical condition,” police said.

The county’s crash reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation, police said. Blanchard Street was closed for three hours but is now reopen.